POLICE have been investigating the sudden death of a woman at a York holiday apartment after a reported fall.
North Yorkshire Police said officers and paramedics went to the apartment complex in Toft Green at about 5.15pm last Friday.
A spokesman said the woman, aged 46 and from Otley, West Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at hospital.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the coroner," he said.
"The woman's family are receiving support."
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it responded to an emergency call saying that a woman had fallen at the York Apart Hotel in Toft Green and took a patient to York Hospital.
A member of staff at York Apart Hotel declined to comment.
