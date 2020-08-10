TWO more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in York and five more in North Yorkshire - while four patients with the illness are being treated at York Hospital.
Latest figures from Public Health England showed yesterday that there has been a total of 931 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area, up from 929 on Sunday, and 2,606 in the North Yorkshire County Council area, up from 2,601. The number in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area remained at 1,660.
Meanwhile, director of public health at City of York Council, Sharon Stoltz, said yesterday there were currently four confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at York Hospital and one suspected case, with two in general wards and two in intensive care.
