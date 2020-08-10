DO you recognise this man?
Police have issued CCTV still images of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from TK Maxx in Waterhouse Lane in Scarborough.
It happened at 2pm on Saturday, June 20 when a man put three items of clothes in his backpack without making an attempt to pay for the items.
Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email Georgia.Grainge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Geordia Grainge.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200104179 when passing on information.
