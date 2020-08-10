MEET Mrs Pumphrey and Tricki Woo ahead of the launch of a new TV adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small.
Avengers and Game of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg will play the indomitable dog-lover in the series based on the James Herriot books, which is set to air on Channel 5 this autumn.
She joins previously announced actors Samuel West who will play vet Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, the resident housekeeper, Callum Woodhouse as Siegfried’s errant and charismatic younger brother, Tristan, Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson, an independent local farmer’s daughter who helps her father manage the family farm, and newcomer Nicholas Ralph, who will make his television debut as the iconic vet, James Herriot, who became renowned for his inspiring compassion, humour and love of life.
Dame Diana, who played Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, joins as Mrs Pumphrey, the eccentric owner of the overly indulged Pekingese Tricki Woo.
Filming for the six-part series is currently in production on location in Yorkshire. 2020 sees the 50th anniversary of the original publication of the much-loved books by Thirsk vet Alf Wight.