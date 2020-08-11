A TV star and former York College student is supporting a city theatre as it works to secure a post-Covid future.
Taj Atwal – star of Stella, In the Club and Line of Duty – is set to become a patron of York’s Theatre@41. The Monkgate venue is working to safeguard its future and Taj has offered to help champion the cause.
Taj studied at York College before heading to Guildford School of Acting and hitting TV screens and the West End theatre. Now she is using her love of the arts to help Theatre@41 provide opportunities for all.
“I am delighted to come on board as a patron for Theatre@41 as the ethos this theatre has is close to my heart,” said Taj. “A creative, safe space for young people and adults with learning difficulties and the wider community of York is essential for self expression and very much needed in York.”
Taj played Jasminder in the award winning Sky One comedy Stella and Jasmin in the hit BBC series ‘In the Club’. Line of Duty fans will know her as PC Tatleen.
“Theatre@41 is an exciting, versatile space with an epic vision and I cannot wait to get started,” she said.
The actress joins five other famous names who have agreed to become patrons for the theatre – fellow actors David Bradley, Karen Henthorn and John McArdle, comedian Rosie Jones and musical composer Stephen Dolginoff.