THE third York Walls Festival will take place this weekend to celebrate the City’s Medieval Walls.
The Festival Team said they are delighted that coronavirus has not meant the cancellation of the event and have produced a variety of online content to accompany the open days at Red Tower and Fishergate Postern Tower.
And the committee said this year’s festival will be in remembrance of Simon Perry, who died in May.
Simon was integral to helping bring the Red Tower back into use.
Fishergate Postern Tower in Piccadilly will be open both days from 10am to 4pm, while the Red Tower will also be open from 10am until 4pm. Visitors are asked to wear face masks, and visitor numbers will be kept to a maximum of 20 at a time to aid social distancing.