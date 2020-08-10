A MAN was knocked unconscious after a violent incident in a North Yorkshire pub.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident at The New Globe Inn in Yorkersgate in Malton that happened at about 10.45pm on Thursday, August 6.
It resulted in a 21-year-old man being knocked unconscious. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated before being discharged.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about how the incident started and the identities of those involved.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon. You can also email Ben.Stanyon857@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200135313."
