WITH thousands of students set to receive their A-level results on Thursday (August 13) a free advice hotline has been set up to help them navigate the uncertainty.

Results will be ready from 6am, but it is up to each school to set their own release time.

Tutor House is running a free results hotline and says they are prepared for a 50 per cent increase in calls from worried and confused students.

They say experienced tutors will be on hand to talk students through options including retakes and university clearing.

Because of coronavirus and the closure of schools to most students 2020 will be the most unpredictable exams year on record, with all grades estimated by teachers, based on mock exams, assessments and homework, and standardised by Ofqual using a model they will not reveal until the day itself.

The government website states that exam boards are “working to standardise grades to ensure consistency of judgements between different schools and colleges, using the statistical standardisation model we have developed with them”.

Due to this, universities will be flexible with their admissions requirements.

Tutor House is running a free university advice hotline from Thursday to Sunday, August 16.

Former teacher Alex Dyer, founder and CEO of Tutor House, said: “The Class of 2020, more than any other year, really needs support and advice. This isn’t the time to panic, it’s the time to take a measured approach. There are a range of options, and that’s why this year our four-day advice hotline will have more experienced tutors on hand than in previous years.”

For those who feel that these grades don’t accurately reflect your performance, there will be an opportunity to sit an exam later in the year.

UCAS track update is expected to be available at around 8am on results day and if decisions have been made by your university choices, and UCAS have been notified, students will get either an unconditional notification meaning their course place has been confirmed; unsuccessful - they’ve not been accepted and are now eligible to enter Clearing or an unconditional Changed Course which means that though the student doesn’t have the necessary grades the university has proposed a similar course requiring lower grades.

Parents and students can contact the hotline in a variety of ways:

• Use the online live chat service on the website

• Call Tutor House on 020 3950 0320

• Book a 15 or 30 minute call back

• Use Facebook messenger

The hotline will be open from 7am to 7pm, Thursday to Sunday, August 16.