A MOTORCYCLIST who was badly injured in a crash on an East Yorkshire road last week has now died in hospital.
Humberside Police said the collision happened at about 3.40pm last Thursday on the A166 at Garrowby Hill, near Hill Top Farm.
It involved a grey Ford Ranger pick-up truck and a silver coloured Triumph motorcycle, said a spokesperson.
"The motorcyclist, a 34 year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment," they said. "However, he sadly died from his injuries yesterday. The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.
"Anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle prior to the collision, and can help our investigations is asked to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 344 of 6 August 2020."
