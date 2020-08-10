A YORK bingo hall is all set to reopen at the weekend.
Mecca Bingo in Fishergate is reopening on Saturday, August 15, since temporarily closing their doors due to lockdown restrictions in March.
Jonathon Swaine, Managing Director of Retail at Mecca Bingo, said: “We want to reassure the Mecca Bingo community that we are working together to take every precaution necessary to create a safe environment in which to play the nation’s favourite game. We’re also investing in new entertainment formats in our clubs, to give everyone even better experiences. We are excited to reopen our doors, welcome back our communities and hear ‘House’ called once again.
"To safeguard its players and team Mecca has been working tirelessly to put in place stringent safety standards and cleaning measures across all clubs. Team members have undergone robust and rigorous training so they are ready to reopen the doors to the public and ensure everyone can play safely. Enhanced cleaning routines will be established with team members cleaning as they go and all tables, machines and touchpoints will be cleaned regularly throughout the day. Visitors will be asked to clean their hands with hand sanitiser stations readily available around all clubs."
Visit www.meccabingo.com to find out more.
