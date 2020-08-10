A NEW vegan restaurant has opened its doors in York city centre.

The Orchid Vegan takes the place of Thida Thai at 16, George Hudson Street which opened back in 2004.

The restaurant opens today (August 10) to eat in diners, although it has already been serving takeaway.

Menu options include crispy aromatic vegan duck made of soy protein, vegan cumin lamb skewers made of soy chunks and vegan beef in black bean sauce, again made from chunks of soy.

The restaurant is taking part in the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme which means that every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday across August, businesses who have also signed up to the scheme will offer half price food and drink, up to a total value of £10 per person.

It runs between August 3 and August 31 and won't require you to have a voucher. Diners will also be able to use other offers and discounts too.

Back in June The Press reported that financial services firm Bankrate created The HealthRate index, analysing the amenities surrounding UK high streets, awarding each city a score based on the healthy life choices, social interaction and mental wellbeing they promote.

York came out on top with 471 points in total.

Vegan, vegan-friendly and vegetarian restaurants such as Goji in Goodramgate and Humpit in Church Street helped York to get it's high score.

Another thing that counted in York's favour was the number of museums.

A spokesman for Bankrate said: "York’s high score can be partially attributed to the large number of vegan-friendly restaurants - it has 162 - surrounding the high street."