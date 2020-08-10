POLICE are investigating the unexplained death of a man in a seaside resort.
Humberside Police said officers went to a property in Richmond Street, Bridlington, yesterday, following concerns for the safety of the man.
"Sadly, he was found deceased," said a spokesperson
"His death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious."
They said police had also had officers in the Bridlington area as part of a search for a man wanted in connection with an unrelated domestic incident.
Detective Inspector Simon Vickers said: “We’re aware of rumours circulating on social media about the police presence in the Bridlington area.
“I want to reassure you that there is no risk to the general public.
“Specialist officers are supporting the family of the man who sadly died in Richmond Street and our teams remain in the area as we are working to establish the circumstances."