A WEATHER warning has been I for thunderstorms for York and North Yorkshire.
The Met Office has put out a severe weather warning for possible thunderstorms today, tomorrow and Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “Whilst the extreme heat is likely to gradually decline through this week, we are also expecting the risk of thunderstorms to increase, with the potential for downpours of up to 80mm in just a few hours. On any particular day however, a lot of places will miss these altogether.
“We’ve issued a broad thunderstorm warning for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for all parts of the UK, since although the ingredients are there, it's just too early to pinpoint the details of exactly where and when thunderstorms will occur. As such, we will be monitoring the developing signals closely and I urge people to keep a close eye on Met Office warnings and forecasts over the coming days.”