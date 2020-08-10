A CHILD had to be rescued by firefighters after getting locked in a bedroom at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say crews attended and released a small child who was locked in a bedroom at a residential property at about 3.51pm yesterday.
Crews used a lock snapper to gain access.
Meanwhile in Dunnington at 1.47pm in a separate incident, crews from York attended a fire to hedging, wheelie bins and a tree in the garden of a residential property. They used 1 hose reel jet to put the blaze out.