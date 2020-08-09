THE Ryedale District Council area has now gone more than a month with just one new confirmed case of coronavirus.
The total number of cases in the district stands today at 136, compared with 135 on July 8, after a single new case was confirmed last week and after no new cases were reported today.
The stable situation is in stark contrast with the dramatic rises seen in cities such as Leicester, Blackburn and Preston over the same period, which have led to renewed local lockdowns.
Meanwhile, new cases have been confirmed in North and East Yorkshire but not in York.
Latest figures show a total of 2,601 cases have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, up by one on the total on yesterday.
A total of 1,660 cases have been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, up by two on yesterday, but the figure for the City of York Council area remained unchanged at 929.