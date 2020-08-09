The number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK has topped 1,000 in a day for the first time since June.
The Department of Health and Social Care said this afternoon that 1,062 people had tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 310,825.
It did not release details about where the positive cases were.
In the same release, the department said there had been eight more deaths in the UK since yesterday, bringing the department's UK total to 46,574.
But a couple of hours earlier, NHS England had reported 10 more deaths in English hospitals since its report yesterday.
Weekend figures are often lower because of delays in reporting deaths.
None of the deaths were in York or Scarborough Hospitals, which have not had a death from Covid-19 since mid-June.
