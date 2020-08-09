A DEFENDANT has been jailed after a York jury acquitted him of sexually assaulting a woman.
Vladimir Lucka, 27, deliberately didn’t attend his trial and went on the run for six months, York Crown Court heard.
Defence barrister Stephen Grattage said Lucka had gone on the run “out of fear”.
“He had responsibilities and was terrified that he would face justice that was incorrect,” he said.
Car wash employee Lucka, formerly of St Paul’s Villas, Bury, pleaded guilty to failure to attend York Crown Court and was jailed for 14 days.
Judge Simon Hickey said police had gone to his then address on the day he should have stood trial to find he had moved out.
As a result of his deliberate absence, the complainant and young witnesses had an extra day of waiting and anxiety before they gave evidence.
Nadim Bashir, prosecuting, said the trial went ahead in Lucka’s absence and jury returned their not guilty verdict on February 12.
But Lucka was not arrested until August 5.