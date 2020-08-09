A WOMAN, who braved a head shave to support Saint Catherine’s Hospice, has raised a staggering amount for the organisation.
Jo-Ann McMillan, of The Hunmanby Pantry, took on the head shave back in May, which was broadcast live on Facebook.
Jo-Ann has been overwhelmed with the support from family, friends, customers and the entire community, who have helped her to reach her total of over £5,700.
She said: “It’s so much more than I had hoped to raise and feel very lucky to have been able to support the hospice through such a difficult time, especially after everything they’ve done for my family.”
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Jo-Ann for her amazing achievement.
“The funds she has raised will go straight towards patient care and ensure that more people can receive the comfort and care that given to her dad and the wider family.”