The race has begun to discover who will take a York care home's green fingers' crown.
Ebor Court in Great North Way, Poppleton, won the North Yorkshire section of Ideal Carehome's annual "Gardens in Bloom" competition last year.
This year's competition has been delayed by coronavirus but has now been launched.
Staff and residents at the company's care homes work together by planning and implementing a revamp of their outdoor space.
Last year, the Ebor Court team worked with students from nearby Applefields School based at Manor CE Academy to design a complete revamp of its flower beds, including installing a herb garden.
Handley House in Green Lane, Clifton, is also part of the Ideal Carehome's group.