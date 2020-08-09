A major route into the city centre will be closed every night for a fortnight from tomorrow.
Cars and other vehicles will be unable to use Acomb Road from its Hobgate junction just to the city centre side of Acomb shopping area and the Lindley Street junction on the approach to the junction with Poppleton Road at The Fox.
Acomb Road will close at 7pm every evening and reopen at 5am every morning from tomorrow until Friday August 21 inclusive so that the road can be resurfaced.
The work is part of a series of roadworks on major routes in the city this month.