A SCHOOLS federation in York has been nominated for a Community Pride Award for continuing to work and provide support throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hob Moor Federation is made up of two Ebor academies, Hob Moor Community Primary Academy and Hob Moor Oaks Academy.

The federation has been nominated for the School of the Year prize in this year’s Community Pride Awards.

Staff members have worked closely with pupils and their families throughout the Covid-19 lockdown to continue to support them.

They have done their best to “keep children smiling” and have managed to stay open almost every day.

They have supplied families with donations of food, books and other gifts, with the support of local businesses.

The children of key workers who were still attending school often made gifts to send to their friends at home. The schools also provided specialist equipment and resources to the homes of pupils who may need it.

Since March 2020, the federation has made around 1,200 home visits, delivered 2,216kg of baked beans and a member of staff raised more than £1,300 for a local charity making face masks.

The federation has been nominated by the headteacher of the Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Debbie Cousins.

Debbie said: “I feel so proud to be part of such a committed team and what has been achieved.

“The thing that makes me feel most proud is the way the positive attitude and desire to help in a crisis has rubbed off on the children.

“The last five months has certainly been a very memorable time, challenging but hugely positive in so many ways.”

A parent of one of the school’s pupils said: “I feel privileged that my child has a place at this school.”

Nominations for this year’s Community Pride Awards are now closed. Three finalists will be selected from each category and an overall winner will be announced during a ceremony later in the year.