A 10K race in a North Yorkshire village has been cancelled - just days after organisers decided to go ahead with the event despite the pandemic.

The Tholthorpe 10k committee announced last week that they would hold the run in Tholthorpe, near Easingwold, after a survey.

They posted on their website: "Yes, you read that correctly – we now intend to continue with this year’s run! Health and government bodies tell us that, to help defeat and combat the coronavirus, we should all stay fit and healthy so we are helping to do that.

"To give you some context to our decision, almost half of last year’s runners responded to our poll, 65 per cent stating that would run the race, 25 per cent still undecided and 10 per cent will not run.

"We also received lots of emails and other comments showing the desire for us to hold the event. There were a smaller number who don’t feel we should be holding the run and we also took that feedback into account."

They said they were acutely aware that the event would be one of the first to resume after the lockdown and so would be under scrutiny and create interest for the media and various authorities.

They said they would be will be following guidance from UK Athletics, Run Britain and government agencies, and measures would include race numbers being posted to runners ahead of the run, to simplify social distancing on the day, and number transfers would not be possible due to the requirement for a robust track and trace database.

"The start cannot be a mass start as in previous years. Details are still to be confirmed but we are planning a staggered ‘wave’ start, with markings on the road at the start line to ensure spacing between runners...

"There may be a requirement for runners to wear a buff or similar face covering while waiting at the start line area."

But it is understood that the decision to go ahead caused consternation for some local residents. One person contacted The Press to say: "Stop Tholthorpe 10k. A handful have decided against the wishes of the villagers, many anxious and terribly concerned. Stop the run."

And yesterday the committee posted that it was 'with great disappointment that a decision has been reached to cancel this years 10K race.'

It said a lengthy process of investigation, planning, consultation and consideration was undertaken by the voluntary organising committee in deciding to stage the race.

"In light of recent feedback and other factors, it has become apparent that it will not be possible to hold the race in a manner true to its core values of celebrating community spirit and promoting health, happiness and wellbeing.

"We will be in contact with runners in the coming days with regard to how we can best manage the entries for those signed up for the race."