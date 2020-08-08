AN interactive map shows which areas have had new positive cases of coronavirus.
Take a look by clicking here and enter your postcode.
The data on the map includes lab confirmed positive cases of coronavirus.
Cases from pillar 1 and pillar 2 of the Government's testing programme are included.
The data is updated weekly on a Thursday.
The current data covers the week from July 27 to August 2 - week 31.
According to the map, during week 31, there were four positive cases in the Linton, Tollerton and Raskelf area.
