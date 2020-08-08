ANOTHER case of coronavirus has been confirmed in York - and four more have been confirmed in North Yorkshire.
Latest figures published today by Public Health England said that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area was 929, compared with 928 yesterday and giving a rate of 441.1 per 100,000 population.
The total number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area rose today to 2,600, compared with 2,596 yesterday, giving a rate of 420 per 100,000 population.
The total for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council areas remained unchanged at 1,658.
