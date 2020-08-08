Micklegate Bar will be closed for three weeks for gasworks.
Northern Gas Networks began replacing old metal gas mains on Micklegate on July 27.
From Monday, Micklegate will be closed at its junction with Blossom Street. A diversion will be put in place.
There will also been two-way traffic lights with Bar Lane that links Micklegate with Toft Green.
Richard White, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We are carrying out this work to ensure residents and businesses in York continue to receive a safe and reliable gas supply for decades to come.
“We appreciate that no one likes roadworks, but we will be doing everything possible to complete this work as quickly as possible, while maintaining safe working practices. We thank motorists for their patience during the project.”
Most of the work will be carried out in the street with safety and social distancing measures in place.