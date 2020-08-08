WIGGINTON parish councillors have said farewell, but not farewell to their clerk and responsible financial officer.
David Geary has stepped down after nine years holding the dual role to Wigginton Parish Council.
But he will continue to manage Wigginton Old School events centre, owned by the parish council.
Council chairman John Gates said: "David has made an outstanding contribution and showed real commitment over the years. He will be missed and we wish him a happy retirement."
Wigginton Old School is expected to reopen after its coronavirus shutdown on September 19 and is taking bookings from clubs, classes and for private functions.
He is a member of the Old School board of trustees, who are a combination of parish councillors and local residents.