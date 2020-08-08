Four cases of coronavirus have now been linked to a pub near York.

Earlier this week, the Black Horse Pub in Tollerton closed for a deep clean and other anti-coronavirus precautions.

On its Facebook page it said a customer and a member of staff had tested positive for the virus.

Now Hambleton District Council has revealed there have been four positive test results among "people who visited the pub" between July 30 and August 3.

The Director of Public Health for North Yorkshire, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said: “The Black Horse management have taken all necessary actions and are implementing measures to prevent further spread of the infection, including helping identify close contacts of cases.

“NHS Test and Trace staff have identified the contacts and cases and those who need to are self-isolating, as advised.

"Although there has only been a small number of cases this outbreak highlights the need for us all to follow Government guidance on social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing face coverings and other measures aimed at keeping everyone safe.”

A spokesperson for Hambleton District Council said: “As a precautionary measure the pub owners will be keeping the pub closed temporarily and our Environmental Health team will support the pub and its customers with any advice or guidance required to protect them from the risk of COVID 19 infection.”

The council statement said "People who were at the pub during this period and have not been identified as contacts through NHS Test and Trace are not considered to be at risk."

It then advised anyone who displayed coronavirus symptoms to dial 119 to request a test.

