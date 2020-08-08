HALF of the latest deaths from coronavirus in England happened in Yorkshire and the North East.
NHS England this afternoon said 15 people who had tested positive for the virus had died, bringing the total in English hospitals to 29,401.
Of the 15, eight died in hospitals in Yorkshire and the North East.
None of them were at York or Scarborough Hospitals, neither of which have had a patient die from Covid-19 since June.
The 15 latest people to die from the virus were aged between 67 and 100 years. Apart from a 91-year-old patient, all had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.