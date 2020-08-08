York's Rescue Boat had to help two people in the River Ouse in four hours yesterday evening.
They also looked after a young child on their own by the riverside until they could be returned to their family.
The Rescue Boat tweeted:
An eventful first 4 hours into the shift so far this Friday night.
We have taken delivery of some more face coverings from the volunteers at @YorkScrubs.
Two different incidents of people in the river, one deliberate and one classed as a ‘slip / trip / fall’. pic.twitter.com/ywLPZ9iU4z— York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) August 7, 2020
A member of the public spotted the young child on its own close to the river. Rescue Boat members took charge of the youngster and entertained them until the person who should have been looking after them alerted police that they were missing. The Rescue Boat handed the child over to police who reunited them with their family.