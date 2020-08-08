A COUNTRY area near York saw no fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus for the second day running yesterday.
The Ryedale District Council area, which saw its first new confirmed case in 28 days on Wednesday, continues to have had a total of 136 cases.
This makes it one of the districts with the lowest incidences of the disease in the whole country over the past month.
However, the Hambleton district saw two extra confirmed cases yesterday, taking the total there to 317, and the Selby district's total also rose, but by only one, to 323.
The figures relate to tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).
