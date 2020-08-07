TWO men have been arrested after a drugs raid at a property in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that two drugs warrants had been executed last week in Foxwood,and thanked the road crime unit and Police Dog Section for assisting.
"Two males were arrested and are being investigated for drug supply," it tweeted.
"Please let us know if drugs are being dealt in your community, we will act!"
Meanwhile, Humberside Police said an investigation had been launched after officers discovered a cannabis grow at an address in Percy Street, Goole.
"The address contained almost 100 plants spread across multiple rooms, these have since been seized,"it said.
"Anyone with information about the grow is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 278 of 6 August 2020,or if you prefer to report information anonymously you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments are closed on this article.