YORK'S original open-top tour bus service has doubled its timetable to four journeys an hour after reporting rising demand.
York City Sightseeing open-top tour has increased the frequency of its service to every 15 minutes.
The company said rising demand for seats on the tour last week had prompted the use of two buses on several departures to cater for families visiting York during the summer holidays while ensuring safe social distancing on board.
Alex Hornby, CEO of the operator's parent company Transdev, said: “Our City Sightseeing York tour buses play a vital role in showcasing the best of York to visitors, while making sure the city’s tourism economy returns safely to its place at the heart of our economy."
He added that the tours "bring their own blend of fun and facts together to entertain visitors as they enjoy unrivalled views of York’s historic landmarks".