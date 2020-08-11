HERE are some more beautiful lockdown babies - to bring a ray of sunshine to your day.

Ada Charlie Pattison

Ada was born on March 12 at York Hospital, weighing 6lb to parents, Cheryl and Harl Pattison from Pocklington.

Cheryl said: "Ada was born three weeks early after a stay for me at YDH for pre-eclampsia. After a rough birth our little baby girl joined us. During all this her daddy, Harl, was finishing his police officer training for North Yorkshire and passed out on March 13.

"It's been a whirlwind with Harl out at work during such uncertain times and me being home alone missing the support from family and friends as a first time mummy but Ada is such a smiley, beautiful girl.

"Just ready for her to have a cuddle with friends and family now."

Sienna-mai

Sienna-mai was born on April 14 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz to Stacey Wyrill of York. She said: "Worst pregnancy possible, with problems all the way through. I was induced two days early, lost a lot of blood. Such an awful time to bring your baby into the world but she completes our family. My third and final baby."

Reegan David Robson

Reegan David Robson was born on July 11 at York weighing 7lb 7oz to Rachel Richardson and Christopher Robson of York. Rachel said: "Born one week early, the midwives at York Hospital are absolutely amazing we really can't thank them enough."

Finley Matthew Wells

Finley Matthew Wells was born on June 29 at York Hospital weighing 5.3lbs to parents Maddy Wright and Matthew Wells from Pocklington. Maddy said: "Finley came into the world five weeks early, with a quick birth of one hour and 37 minutes. His dad arrived 37 minutes before he was born and got to see the birth! Finley had to go to SCBU due to not feeding well and jaundice, 11 days later we returned home as a family of three. All the staff were incredible!"

Declan Chris Laverack

Declan Chris Laverack was born on April 22 at York Hospital weighing 9lb 7oz to parents Heather Paterson and David Laverack of Barlby, Selby.

Heather said: "Declan was born via planned c-section, he went to SCUBU not long after for a night then we had a further four nights due to my having post pre-eclampsia. I can’t thank the staff in SCUBU and the maternity staff enough."

