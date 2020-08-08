PEOPLE who have never experienced mental health problems before have been seeking help during the pandemic.

But help is available - with York Mind offering free sessions through video call - from creative writing courses to dancing sessions, to activities focused on mental wellbeing including meditation programmes, confidence training and assertiveness workshops.

The charity has also been offering residents one to one support, with up to six phone calls, each lasting up to an hour, delivered weekly or fortnightly.

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has had a significant impact of residents' mental health, a health report into the impact of Covid-19 in the city has found.

The study, by a Vale of York CCG public health consultant, found stress related to becoming ill with coronavirus, financial concerns and worries about unemployment were among the biggest problems.

York Mind continued its work throughout lockdown, with activities manager Jamie Edwards saying it has been very busy.

She said: “We have seen a lot of people coming to us who have explained that they would not normally reach out to York Mind, who do not have a mental health diagnosis but recognise they are struggling with their mental wellbeing.

“Zoom has been very positive because lots of people who wouldn’t be able to get to a face-to-face group are able to engage. It gives them an opportunity to do things that benefit their mental wellbeing.

“We all have mental health. Our activities project is about offering meaningful activities to stave off any longer term mental health problems."

Activities include groups for new parents, yoga and arts and crafts.

The charity is also planning a course to help people who are anxious about the virus to get back outdoors - which will begin with video calls and discuss issues around using public transport and other challenges - before meeting up in person for a walk.

Jamie said: "We all have mental health, just as we have physical health.

"Our activities project is about offering meaningful activities to support well-being and hopefully prevent mental health deterioration. The project also helps people manage and maintain long term mental health conditions.

“We have seen a lot of people with job issues, where they have lost their job or working from home has increased their stress. Also people who are going through relationship breakdowns and worries about the virus and anxieties about the safety of their loved ones.

“We have seen a big increase in people reaching out for support, which in a way is very positive." For more information visit yorkmind.org.uk/how-we-help/activities-and-peer-support/york-mind-202021-activities or call 01904 643364.