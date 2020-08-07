A COUNCIL chief has written to the health secretary to express his concerns over the effectiveness of the centralised track and trace system.
Cllr Keith Aspden, the Liberal Democrat leader of City of York Council, has urged the Government to consider diverting the substantial investment away from private providers towards local authorities, to enable a "more effective, localised and comprehensive track and trace system to be developed".
In the letter, Cllr Aspden said: “It is thanks to the fantastic response of our communities and businesses in observing the guidance that the public health risk to residents in York remains low.
“Whilst York has seen the highest percentage of contacts traced and completed (68 per cent) across the Yorkshire and Humber region, this highlights the extent of the amount of people failing to be contacted. I have been advised by the council’s public health experts that a devolved and localised track and trace system would provide a more sustainable and comprehensive solution to the current number of cases failing to be tracked and contacted." He urged the government to divert the £10 billion allocated for track and trace towards local authorities.