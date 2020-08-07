FIVE more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Yorkshire - but there are no more in York.
Latest figures published yesterday by Public Health England said that the total number of cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area yesterday was 2,596, compared with 2,591 on Thursday.
The totals for the City of York Council area and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council areas remained unchanged, at 928 and 1,658 respectively.
Meanwhile, there were once again no more Covid-related deaths yesterday at either York or Scarborough Hospital, which are both run by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.