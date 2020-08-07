POLICE now believe that a missing 16-year-old girl is in the Leeds area.
Casey Ackerley, who has not been seen since Sunday, August 2.
Casey is white, approximately 5ft 6in tall, and of slim build. She has very long light brown hair and was last seen wearing a salmon pink coloured tracksuit and white trainers.
The force, which is appealing for help across North Yorkshire, said that recent inquiries have led officers to believe that Casey could be in the Leeds area.
In a statement, it said that the investigation has now been transferred over to West Yorkshire Police.
The force added that any immediate sighting of Casey should now be directed to West Yorkshire Police via 101.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 and quote the number 1149.”
