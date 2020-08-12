YORKSHIRE Wolds Apple Juice lost 98 per cent of business sales overnight when lockdown struck - but have pressed ahead to launch four new flavours to get back on track.

That's why the owners - Jane and Jon Birch – are our Traders of the Week.

Here's how they have survived the onslaught of lockdown and the impact of the pandemic.

How long has the business been going?

The business, based at Welham Wold Farm, Malton, has been in existence since 2008 and we took over in November 2018.

What do you sell?

Traditional pressed fruit juices, made with 100 per cent British fruit.

Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, Malton

Tell us why your business is special?

We use 100 per cent British grown fruit in our juices and have sourced local Yorkshire-grown summer fruits to make new flavours, which we juice ourselves and make our own elderflower concentrate.

We pride ourselves on using a traditional cold press method for producing our apple and pear juices meaning they are full of natural flavour, colour and goodness.

During full lockdown the business donated around 200 large bottles to two local churches, for distribution to vulnerable members, and to the hostel set up in the Stay Hotel and sent individual bottles to staff in the PACU and high dependency ward at York Hospital.

Hospital staff enjoying a juice during lockdown

Fruit from production of our summer fruit blends was given away to the local public in York as it was perfect for them to use for freezing and baking.

We love working with other independent businesses and helping people to be able to shop local and buy British.

How have you adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

Up to Feb 2020, 98 per cent of business sales were to local independent hospitality businesses - stopping overnight with lockdown.

The business adapted to provide well over 200 contactless doorstep deliveries to the public in the York, Malton and Thirsk area.

We also worked hard to set up the capability to sell nationwide, devising an online shop, sourcing suitable "custom made" recyclable delivery boxes and partnering with a local courier business.

Juice delivery service during lockdown

Four new juices have been produced and launched during the crisis. Three of which use summer fruits grown in Yorkshire, supporting our local farms by buying their fruit.

Having produced a larger range of juices, we are now also stocked in ten amazing Yorkshire farm shops and a growing number of fabulous independent shops in the York and Malton areas and also across North Yorkshire.

Have you won any awards?

In March 2020, two of our juices were placed second in the National Fruit Show apple juice competition.

The business is currently shortlisted for the Garbutt and Elliott Yorkshire Food and Drink Awards in the "Quench" and "Small Business of the Year" categories (winners to be announced in Autumn).

What is your favourite story about the business?

One of the nicest thing about working so closely with our customers, old and new, is hearing them say they have never tasted apple juice as good as ours and one of the best complements we received was "this is our new favourite juice because quite simply all you can taste is apples" - this gave us the idea for the business tag line!

