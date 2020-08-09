A TURKISH-style restaurant is to open in York city centre next week, as well as Brazilian bar and grill at the Vangarde shopping park.
Yakamoz, which describes itself as a Mediterranean and Turkish restaurant, will open in Goodramgate on Thursday, replacing one of the best-known names in York by taking over at the Goodramgate premises of Silvano’s.
The new owner, Resit Gonul, said the fresh-looking menu will include Musakka, Tavuk and Coban Kavurma - along with vegetarian dishes and a selection of seafood options.
Resit, who previously worked with Silvano, said that his restaurant will bring the same quality that customers have come to love.
Silvano’s closed during the lockdown.
Meanwhile, York Vangarde Shopping Park has announced that Estabulo, a Brazilian bar and grill, is to open.
Lawrence Hannah, the agents acting for the landlord, said Estabulo will provide “a healthy diversity in what was previously a run of national restaurants” at the shopping park.
The restaurant offers “a service of eight cuts of meat for lunch and 15 cuts of meat for dinner, unlimited sides, gourmet salad bar and Brazilian hot buffet all for a fixed price”.
James Woodard, at Hartnell Taylor Cook, the agents for Vangarde, said the site was now able to attract interesting regional operators.
Miles Lawrence, the spokesman for Lawrence Hannah, said: “Regional operators now represent by far the most exciting options for landlords. With this in mind, we were delighted to secure Estabulo who is well-loved throughout the region and bring a whole new flavour to the scheme.”