PLANS for 93 homes to be built on Bootham Crescent football ground are set to be approved next week.

But a work will only begin on site once the new Community Stadium is ready to be used. The opening date has been further delayed and is not yet known.

The plans for Bootham Crescent have been revised several times and the application includes proposals to recreate the pitch's existing centre circle in the central park and to install a flagpole at the south east corner of the site close to the entrance "as a permanent and symbolic reminder of fans’ allegiance".

A section of terrace and tunnel will be kept on the western side, with a memorial garden at the base and a retained wall with artwork.

But the report prepared for the planning meeting highlights concerns around parking and traffic in the area.

The report says a construction management plan will be put in place to minimise disruption to neighbours while work is carried out - and that the new development is expected to create only 30 extra car trips at peak times.

There will be at least one parking space for each home, plus 15 visitor spaces.

The planning report says: "The scheme has been developed in consultation with Historic England and representatives from the football club (Historic England have been working on a project about the club and the ground titled Sharing Memories, Shaping Place).

"It consequently incorporates ... elements that will give distinctive character to the development and evidence the site’s past use.

"A forthcoming audit of features within the ground will also help inform this part of the work.

"A laser scan of the football ground from the centre spot is also required as part of the recording condition. This will enable future digital projects to re-create the ground virtually using an app."

The memorial garden will honour people commemorated at the ground - including those who have had their ashes scattered or buried there and those who have plaques at the site.

The main route into the site will be from Grosvenor Road - but the layout means in future a route can be created through the site to Burton Stone Lane.

The open space in the centre of the development will have children's play equipment.

Construction work cannot start until the delayed Community Stadium is ready for use.

A spokesperson for GLL, which is managing the new stadium development, said no dates have been set yet for essential test events because of coronavirus restrictions which mean crowds cannot meet. The planning meeting takes place on Thursday at 4.30pm at youtube.com/user/cityofyorkcouncil.