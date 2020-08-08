A FORMER fashion store in York city centre which has lain empty for more than a year is set to be turned into a convenience store, creating 30 new jobs.

Sainsbury's wants to open the store in the premises in Davygate which were occupied by French Connection until June last year.

A spokeswoman said that if planning goes through, it intends to open the 4,607 sq ft store early next year.

"We recently exchanged contracts on the former French Connection store on Davygate and are now in the process of applying for planning and an alcohol licence," she said.

Asked if any other Sainsbury's stores in the city centre would close when this one opens, she said: "This store is a new addition to our estate and we don’t have any plans to close any York supermarkets at this time."

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: “We’re excited about our plans to open a new store in York in 2021.

"This convenience store will not only offer customers great quality food at competitive prices but will boost the local economy and create local jobs. We will continue to keep the community updated on our plans.”

Asked whether the shop fitting works could go ahead during the pandemic, the spokeswoman said: "As with all our works, Sainsbury’s is strictly adhering to Government advice in relation to Covid-19.

"All on-site work will be undertaken in accordance with the Government’s social distancing guidelines and working practices will be kept under continuous review to ensure they align with the most up to date Government guidance."

The old French Connection shop is just one of many city centre retail outlets which closed down last year - along with other premises which have shut since the pandemic began earlier this year - which still remain closed today.

Ian Webster, of London agents Robinson Webster, who acted on behalf of the landlord in letting the Davygate premises to Sainsbury's, said it had about six shops to let in York at the moment, in what was a 'very tough market,' and it had just been instructed on the former Warehouse store in Coney Street.