A SONGWRITER has penned a song about a young boy with a rare condition.

Ron Mozart, from West Heslerton, was inspired by five-year-old Sam Ray, who was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome in April 2017.

Angelman Syndrome is a rare, genetic and neurological disorder, which occurs in one in 20,000 people.

Sam has cognitive impairment, developmental delays and low muscle tone, among other things, however, he communicates well in other ways.

Ron is donating all proceeds from his single - called Smile, It’s Sam - towards the UK Angelman Charity, which provides support, education and research for parents, carers and professionals.

“Sam brightens people’s days and he has no idea he is responsible for this,” said Ron.

“Sam is the son of a former colleague of mine, Miss Emily Ray, who taught French in Fujairah, in United Arab Emirates, back in 2013, when I was at the same school.

“The family recently relocated to Dubai and Sam’s smile even helped light up the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, in February 2020.

“Sam’s life expectancy is normal, meaning that he may live to the age of 80 years old.

“He needs care 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and will need this care for the rest of his life.

“Angelman Syndrome is not very well-known, but it should be.”

Ron, a former head teacher, has been writing, recording and performing folk ballads, accompanied by a 12-string guitar since 1971. After retiring as a head teacher three years ago, Ron returned to his passion for music and fundraising for charity.

“I wanted to write and record this song for Sam and all those other people and their families who are affected by Angelman Syndrome,” said Ron. “It’s important to draw attention to it and to hopefully raise some money for the UK’s Angelman Charity. We really hope you will smile with Sam.”

For more information, visit ronmozart.bandcamp.com/track/smile-its-sam