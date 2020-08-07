PREMIER League striker and Scotland international Oli McBurnie enjoyed a game of footgolf in a York village this week.
The Sheffield United star visited York FootGolf, on the A19 at Skelton, with friends on Thursday.
Owner Kieran Lawry said Oli was "extremely down to earth" and a "really nice guy" as he chatted with staff about the previous season and his excitement at getting back to pre-season training.
“We regularly get a number of current and ex-pro footballers come to play here as we are regarded as one of the best FootGolf venues in the country but getting a current premier league star and Scottish International was a nice surprise," Kieran added.
"Oli enjoyed it that much he had to play a second round to try and beat his score!”
York FootGolf hosted the York City squad last year.
Footgolf is played on a golf course using the same rules and scoring system as golf. The big difference is that you play the game by kicking a football into 20 inch holes rather than using a golf ball and clubs.
