A WARNING has been issued for severe thunderstorms next week - but forecasters say there is 'significant uncertainty' over when and where they will happen.
The Met Office yellow warning covers the whole of the UK, including York and North Yorkshire, for next Monday and Tuesday.
It says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to public transport," it says.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."
York had escaped thunderstorms this summer until one passed over the city last Friday, during which a house in Haxby was struck and badly damaged by fire.