A YORK pub is set to be turned into two new homes - with the owners saying the venue is not viable due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Old Ebor, on the corner of Nunnery Lane and Drake Street, was listed as an asset of community value (ACV) by City of York Council following an application by the York Campaign for Real Ale. But community groups had until June 3 2020 to express an interest in buying the property.

A planning application has now been submitted to the council asking for permission to turn the pub into two flats.

A statement says: "Due to the operating restrictions imposed by the government in response to Covid-19, the operation of the public house is currently not viable.

"There is little doubt that the Old Ebor public house operated at 2 Drake Street is to some extent valued by the community that used it.

"However, it is noted that there are a number of other public houses in close vicinity to the site, and York city centre is within 200m of the site.

"It is considered that the other public houses exceed the range of facilities that can be provided at the Old Ebor, such as spacious outside seating areas."

The end of terrace pub was sold at auction in 2010.

In 2017, York Campaign for Real Ale successfully applied for it to be listed as an ACV.

In their application, ahead of the October 2017 meeting, the group said the Old Ebor is a "community pub for people to meet and socialise in a safe environment," including people living in nearby sheltered accommodation.

According to a council report, they said: "This type of demographic feel much more comfortable in the Old Ebor rather than the more well established and popular pubs in the vicinity such as the Swan and The Angel on the Green."

But the planning application says the pub's closure "would not result in the unacceptable loss of an asset of community value".