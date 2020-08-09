HERE'S a bit of fun.
This fantastic photo of a kingfisher was taken by Jon Noble at Tophill Low Nature Reserve near Driffield.
But what should the caption be?
Please post your suggestions in the comments below!
Jon is a talented member of our Camera Club.
Would you like to see your photographs printed on this page?
The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!
To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.
