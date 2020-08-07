A NORTH Yorkshire care worker has taken advantage of a project to get back out doing what she “loves,” in the community.

Yasmin Hilton has worked in a caring role for 13 years, working first with elderly people with dementia and then as a first responder.

After seeing the “Help at home” project, Yasmin thought it was the perfect opportunity to set up her own caring enterprise, getting back to the heart of her community in Ryedale and building relationships with those around her who need more support.

Yasmin’s business, ‘Bee Supported’, launched last month through the scheme.

Yasmin said: “I’d been considering launching Bee Supported for months, it’s been a big decision but I realised right now was the time to do it.

“Caring is all I’ve done my working life, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.

“I really want to help my community too, and this is the way to do it. I love getting out there and being hands on.”

Yasmin said ‘Bee Supported’ can help with a range of things, from simply getting out of bed in the morning to hobbies like baking and gardening, tailored to exactly what people need.

She went on to say: “I want to build a relationship with every one of my customers. I’m a caring person, I get it from my mum, who worked in adult social care.

“When I was 15 I chose to do my work experience in a care home, it really is my calling.”

The “Help at home” project aims to increase the number of smaller care providers to create and develop a diverse range of support within Ryedale to complement existing support services.

It will achieve this by encouraging people like Yasmin who would like to set up or diversify their business.

North Yorkshire County Council is funding the scheme, which is being managed on the council’s behalf by Community Catalysts, a well-established North Yorkshire-based community enterprise.