AS I completed my purchases in one of Yorks baker's, a postman entered the shop (his works vehicle parked outside) and ordered a single sausage roll.
I expressed my surprise when they charged him for it.
Surely at this coronavirus time a little bit of charity towards these key workers wouldn't have come amiss from these large multi-national companies.
I realise the staff have no freedom to hand out goods and I understand every item has to be account for but he wasn't ordering a week's shop.
Bit of charity would go a long way towards showing our appreciation for these hard working key workers.
PS: I offered to pay for his roll and a cup of tea, but he refused my offer
D M Deamer
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate