A YORK bowls club have secured a new sponsorship deal for the next three seasons.
New Earswick Indoor Bowls Club have landed a deal with Portakabin, who will sponsor their shirt’s and equipment for the upcoming three years.
Ian Carr, of the bowls club, said: “We’re very happy to have secured this new sponsorship deal with Portakabin.
“The bowls club along with many other York businesses have had a tough time since lockdown, but we reopened on Sunday July 26.
“We are looking to re-brand the club and attract a wider audience.”
New guidelines from the government and the English Indoor Bowls Association (EIBA) have meant that members can now bowl safely with Covid-19 safety protocols that are now in place.
The club restaurant and bar have also reopened with limited opening times, the latest information can be found on the new club website.
Access the new website at: https://bit.ly/2Pr1kfu