THE husband of a terminally ill woman who spent about three weeks in York Hospital recently said the care and attention she received from staff was "beyond excellent."
Keith Norton's wife Shirley has pancreatic cancer and was admitted to Scarborough Hospital initially last month and then transferred to York Hospital for minor surgery.
He has praised the staff for the care Shirley received while on Ward 33 at York Hospital.
"The care and attention she received was beyond excellent and I would like to thank all the medical personnel and the catering and domestic staff on the ward," explained Keith, from Scarborough.
"The doctors, nurses and health care assistants couldn't have put more effort into ensuring my wife was as comfortable as possible and I will be eternally grateful to them.
"Every member of staff was very friendly and always prepared to do everything they could to help Shirley. It was a privilege to encounter such amazing people and I extend a very big thank you to them all."
Shirley is currently in St Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough.
